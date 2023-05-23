Half Year 2023 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Good morning to all of you, and welcome to this quarterly presentation for Benchmark where we are covering our second quarter and the first half of our financial year '23. My name is Trond Williksen, I'm The CEO of Benchmark, and I will do this presentation together with our CFO, Septima Maguire. And we will take you through a normal program for such a presentation starting with highlights going into the -- giving you an operational update on the three business areas before Septima is diving a little bit more into the financials, and I end up talking about outlook for the company, both in the short run but also in a little bit longer perspective. At the end, of course, there is an opportunity to come with questions to us. We are here to answer those.



So let me start with the highlights of the presentation and our second quarter in this year. Again, we have delivered a strong quarter in Benchmark with strong results that are driven by good operational performance and good contribution from all the three business areas within the