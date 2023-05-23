May 23, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director
Good morning to all of you, and welcome to this quarterly presentation for Benchmark where we are covering our second quarter and the first half of our financial year '23. My name is Trond Williksen, I'm The CEO of Benchmark, and I will do this presentation together with our CFO, Septima Maguire. And we will take you through a normal program for such a presentation starting with highlights going into the -- giving you an operational update on the three business areas before Septima is diving a little bit more into the financials, and I end up talking about outlook for the company, both in the short run but also in a little bit longer perspective. At the end, of course, there is an opportunity to come with questions to us. We are here to answer those.
So let me start with the highlights of the presentation and our second quarter in this year. Again, we have delivered a strong quarter in Benchmark with strong results that are driven by good operational performance and good contribution from all the three business areas within the
Half Year 2023 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...