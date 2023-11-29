Nov 29, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation for Analysts and Institutional Investors

Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



So I think we are ready to start so and good morning to all of you, and welcome to this year end presentation from Benchmark Holdings. I am Trond Will and I'm the CEO of the group. And as usual, I'm here with our CFO, Septima Maguire, and we are going to go through our financial and operational results from the full year FY23, but also cover the last leg of that year, Q4 that ended on the 30 of September and this year, and we're going to take you through our normal program.



Starting with highlights going a little bit more into granularity on the business areas and also on the financials by Septima before we are ending the presentation with our sharing our views on the outlooks