Nov 29, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning to all of you, and welcome to our year-end presentation of financial year '23. We have the normal program of going through the highlights of the year, but also covering the last leg of the year, Q4, that ended on September 30 before we give more granularity on operations and finance before we end the presentation on overview with our view on the new year that we have now have entered, just being into Q1 '24 at the moment.



Let me start with the highlight of the last financial year, financial year '23, where a year up, we think that we have landed in a good way, and this has not been a year without challenges, I must say. But we are very satisfied with the way that we have been able to handle these challenges and the way that we've been able to bring the company forward.



Looking at the main financial figures, they are reflecting the good progress that we have had. Revenues are up 7% compared to last financial year, ending at GBP169.5 million adjusted EBITDA, excluding fair value adjustments,