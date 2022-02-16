Q4 2021 Norwegian Energy Company ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Euan Shirlaw - Norwegian Energy Company ASA - Acting MD & CFO



Good morning. I'm Euan Shirlaw, the Acting Managing Director and CFO of Noreco. And it's a pleasure to be here today together with Marianne and Cathrine to tell you more about Noreco's progress during 2021 and also our outlook for 2022 and beyond. (Conference Instructions)



Before we start an [Ernesto], I wanted to give you a flavor of what Noreco represents as a company because we're not your typical E&P. Firstly, our asset base is entirely non-operated. TotalEnergies operates to DUC on our behalf.



Secondly, our geographic exposure is exclusively in Denmark, a country that's progressing through the energy transition in a way that provides certainty over the future, both our ability to continue producing oil and gas until at least 2042, but also the availability of a wide range of future sustainability-linked opportunities.



Finally, we're focused on producing and developing gas resources with a business model that already has significant growth baked in. Energy security for gas, in particular is getting ever