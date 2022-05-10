Q1 2022 Norwegian Energy Company ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Euan Shirlaw - Norwegian Energy Company ASA - Acting MD & CFO



Good morning, and welcome to Noreco's first-quarter 2022 presentation. I am Euan Shirlaw, the Acting Managing Director and CFO of Noreco. And together with Marianne and Cathrine, we will today walk you through Noreco's recent performance and outlook.



As always, if you have any Q&A, please feel free to submit throughout the presentation via the online portal. Skipping first to the end, the message you'll hear today is that we are performing operationally, performing financially, and well positioned for the long term.



Going back to the beginning, well, it feels like not long has passed since we delivered our Q4 2021 results in February of this year. It certainly also feels like a lot has changed. Energy security was very much on the top of the -- it was very much a topic on the agenda at the time. But it certainly wasn't at the top. That's developed in a significant way since then, and it's both relevant and important for us.



With Tyra on stream, Noreco will become one of the largest producers of gas in the EU.