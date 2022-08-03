Aug 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Euan Shirlaw - Norwegian Energy Company ASA - CEO



Good morning. Thank you, everyone, for joining our presentation. I'm Euan Shirlaw, the Chief Executive Officer of Noreco, and I'm joined by Marianne Eide, our Chief Operating Officer. We will have a Q&A session at the end of this call, and I'd encourage you to submit your questions throughout, including if you have any follow-up.



This morning, we announced, the first gas from the Tyra redevelopment project is expected to be delayed from summer 2023 to the subsequent winter season. The main purpose of our presentation today is to walk you through what has changed and why. But also to share our perspective on why we continue to firmly believe that despite today's news, Noreco continues to be well positioned in the current environment with strong operational performance from our three producing hubs, significant profitability and meaningful cash flow generation, a robust liquidity position with material headroom, and a stable capital structure that continues to be set to deliver Tyra.



And with that, let's turn over to the first slide.

