Q3 2019 Bang & Olufsen A/S Guidance Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Bang & Olufsen Preliminary Q3 2018 and 2019 Results. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Henrik Clausen. Speakers, please begin.



Henrik Clausen - Bang & Olufsen a/s-President - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today.



With me in the room, I have the EVP for Brand and Markets, John Mollanger; Senior Director for Global Finance and Strategy, Marlene Richter; and Director for Brand and Market Operations, Claus HÃ¸jmark.



We've set up the call today to follow-up on the announcement we sent out last night regards the preliminary results for the third quarter and the revised outlook for 2018/'19.



I will start with an update on key elements that impacted us in the quarter and then hand the word to Marlene, who'll take you through the financials, and then we'll go through the outlook for the financial year and finish off with a Q&A session.



