Q2 2020 Bang & Olufsen A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 14, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Bang & Olufsen Interim Report Second Quarter 2019/2020. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Kristian TeÃ¤r. Please begin.



Kristian TeÃ¤r - Bang & Olufsen a/s-CEO - President & Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. My name is, as you heard, Kristian TeÃ¤r. And with me today, I have our CFO, Nikolaj Wendelboe. I will start by going through the highlights of the quarter, and then Nikolaj will take you through the financials. I will then finish by going through our outlook for the fiscal year 2019 and '20, before opening up for questions.



So let's move to Slide #4. On December 17, we published our preliminary revenue, EBIT margin and free cash flow for the second quarter, and we subsequently adjusted our outlook for the year. As you can see on this page, final numbers for the quarter are as communicated, and we maintained the outlook given in the December