Q4 2020 Bang & Olufsen A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Bang & Olufsen Annual Report 2019/2020. (Operator Instructions)



Speakers, please begin your meeting.



Kristian TeÃ¤r - Bang & Olufsen a/s-CEO&Member of the Executive Board



So hi, everybody, this is Kristian TeÃ¤r speaking, and I will start the presentation. So thank you very much for joining the call.



I will start today's presentation by summarizing the year and the Q4 results. Afterwards, Nikolaj, our CFO, will take you through the financials. Then I will go through our strategy and outlook for 2021 before we open up for questions. Our Head of Design, Creation & Fulfilment, Snorre; and our Head of Marketing & Digital Experience, Christian, is also here with us and will take part in the Q&A session.



So if we go to Slide #4, it was a disappointing year for Bang & Olufsen as our revenue declined by 29%. The EBIT margin before special items declined to minus 15% and our free cash flow was negative with DKK