Q2 2022 Bang & Olufsen A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 12, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. And today, we'll present our Q2 results and give an update on how we are progressing with our strategy execution. With me today is also our CFO, Nikolaj Wendelboe; and also our Head of Product Management, Christoffer Poulsen. Due to the increase in COVID cases in Denmark, we will do this as a webcast remotely. So once again, we are not sitting together as a team.



So if you look at the agenda and move to the next slide, I will begin by going through the financial highlights for the quarter. After that, I will share how we are progressing with our strategy execution. Nikolaj will then take us through the financials in more detail, and I will conclude the presentation part of