Q3 2022 Bang & Olufsen A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 07, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristian Tear - Bang & Olufsen a/s-CEO&Member of the Executive Board



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. Today, we'll present our Q3 results and give an update on how we are progressing with our strategy. And as usually, with me today I have our CFO, Nikolaj Wendelboe.



If we will move to the next slide, I will begin by going through the financial highlights of the quarter Q3. And then I will share how we are progressing with our strategy. Nikolaj will take us through the financials in more detail, and I will conclude the presentation part of the webcast by briefly going through our financial outlook. Then as usually as well we will open up for the Q&A part where you can ask questions.



If we will move to the next slide. We believe a 10% growth in local currencies, this was the seventh quarter with double-digit growth and we achieved this despite the ongoing supply chain challenges. This is showing the resilience of our people and partners and that we have managed the situation so far.



Our growth was