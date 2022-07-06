Q4 2022 Bang & Olufsen A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 06, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Bang & Olufsen a/s Annual Report 2021 to 2022. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the floor over to our speaker, Kristian TeÃ¤r, CEO. Please go ahead.



Kristian Tear - Bang & Olufsen a/s-CEO&Member of the Executive Board



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. And with me today, I have our CFO, Nikolaj Wendelboe.



I will begin by going through the financial highlights for the year. After that, I will recap on what we have achieved in the past year with our strategy. Nikolaj will take us through the financials in more detail, with a focus on quarter 4 performance. And I will conclude the presentation part of the webcast by presenting our financial outlook for the next financial year. After that, as always, we will open up for questions.



We delivered 12% growth or 10% growth in local currencies. This was the second consecutive year with double-digit growth. We grew both our product sales and Brand Partnering activities by