Q2 2023 Bang & Olufsen A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Bang & Olufsen Interim Report for Q2 2022-'23. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded.



Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Kristian Tear. Speaker, please begin.



Kristian Tear - Bang & Olufsen a/s-CEO&Member of the Executive Board



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. As always, I have Nikolaj Wendelboe, our CFO, with me today.



I will begin by going through the financial highlights for our second quarter, followed by an update on how we're progressing on our strategy. Here, I will also share a little more about our sharpened strategic direction. Nikolaj will take us through the financials, and I will conclude the presentation part before opening up for questions.



So if we move to the next slide. We achieved 6% growth in the second quarter despite the macroeconomic headwinds that continue to impact us and the global economy. Product sales grew by 2%. Our Americas region delivered a record quarter in terms of