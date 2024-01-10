Q2 2024 Bang & Olufsen A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 10, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hi, everyone, and welcome to this Bang & Olufsen's interim report for Q2 2023-2024. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to introduce your first speaker, CEO, Kristian. Please begin.



Kristian Tear - Bang & Olufsen A/S-Chief Executive Officer - Member of the Management Board



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. As always, we have Nikolaj Wendelboe, our CFO. With me, I will begin with the financial highlights for our second quarter, followed by an update on how we are progressing with our transition towards luxury timeless technology and our key priorities.



Nikolaj will take us through the financials in more details, and I will conclude the presentation part before opening up for questions.



If we move to slide number five. In the quarter, we delivered a positive EBIT and free cash flow despite revenue decline of 16%, we are not satisfied with the revenue development. However, this is also partly a consequence of the deliberate strategic choices as we