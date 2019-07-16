Q2 2019 Borregaard ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 16, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie

Borregaard ASA - President & CEO

* Per Bjarne Lyngstad

Borregaard ASA - CFO



Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO



Good morning and welcome to this Second Quarter 2019 Presentation for Borregaard. My name is Per SÃ¸rlie. I'm the President and CEO, and I will take you through this morning's presentation together with Per Bjarne Lyngstad, our CFO. I will talk about the highlights for the second quarter, the market update for the business areas, also an update on some of the more recent projects that we are working on and an outlook for the rest of the year. And then Per Bjarne will take over and talk about the financial performance more in detail.



The highlights for the second quarter. EBITA adjusted increased from NOK 164 million a year ago to NOK 179 million in the second quarter. This was driven partly by a favorable product mix in