Q4 2019 Borregaard ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Per Arthur Sørlie

Borregaard ASA - President & CEO

Per Bjarne Lyngstad

Borregaard ASA - CFO



Conference Call Participants

Mikkel Nyholtt-Smedseng

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Analyst of Industrials, Construction and Infrastructure



Per Arthur Sørlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO



Okay. So then I think we are ready to start. Welcome to this fourth quarter 2019 presentation for Borregaard.



My name is Per SÃ¸rlie. I'm the President and CEO. And I will be joined this morning by our CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad. And we will take you through the following agenda. I'll take you through the highlights in the quarter and for the year, the dividend proposal from the Board, the market situation for the business areas, a slight strategic update on our key projects and also a few slides