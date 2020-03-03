Mar 03, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Michael Edward Rose - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research



All right, everyone. We're going to get started. I'm very pleased to have Bank OZK with us today. Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, the company operates a traditional banking operation throughout the Southeast, along with its Real Estate Specialties Group, or RESG, as it's known, across the United States.



And with us today from the company is Chief Administrative Officer, Tim Hicks; along with Brannon Hamblen, who heads up the RESG group.



And with that, I will turn it over to Tim. Thank you.



Tim Hicks - Bank OZK - Chief Administrative Officer & Executive Director of IR



Thank you, Michael. Good morning, everybody. Glad to be here again. It's a great conference, and glad to be here. I'm going to start, go through a few slides, and I'll hand it off to Brannon, let him go through a few slides in RESG, and then I'll wrap it up with another few slides.



Forward-looking statements on Slide 2. Slide 3, for those of you guys that don't --