Bank Ozk Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 03, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Welcome to the Bank OZK's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I would now like to introduce George Gleason, Chairman and CEO of Bank OZK.



George G. Gleason - Bank OZK - Chairman & CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, would the meeting please come to order? Good morning. My name is George Gleason. It is my privilege as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bank OZK to welcome you to our Annual Shareholders Meeting. We appreciate your attendance. I will be presiding at this meeting; and Helen Brown will serve as Secretary of the meeting.



I had been informed by our secretary that all shareholders were mailed a notice of annual meeting on or about March 12, 2021 as evidenced by affidavits from Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. And I hereby declare that this meeting has been properly called. A copy of the notice of meeting and the affidavit of mailing will be incorporated into the minutes of this meeting.



As the company has previously disclosed this meeting is being held both in person and virtually in an effort to protect public health during the