Q4 2022 Bonheur ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Anette Olsen - Fred. Olsen & Co. - Managing Director



Welcome to the fourth-quarter presentation of Bonheur ASA. Today, our CFO, Richard Olav Aa will start the presentation. And we also have the different CEOs for the different segments that will be part of the presentation. And we will open up for questions and answers at the end. So Richard, go ahead.



Richard Olav Aa - Fred. Olsen & Co. - CFO



Yes. Thank you, Anette, and a hearty welcome from me. Before we go into the numbers, I will just reflect on the quarter. It's been a good financial quarter. And I would say, especially for those Fred. Olsen Windcarrier had a stellar quarter, but we have some -- also some significant headwinds in the quarter on the tech side, that is not reflected in the numbers, but will [bite us] going forward. And our colleague Andreas Balzer will cover that unit going forward, but that has been my great concern in the quarter, but it's not reflected in the numbers.



So that going through the numbers. We have a strong improvement in the revenues and also the EBITDA in