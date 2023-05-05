Q1 2023 Bonheur ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Anette Olsen - Bonheur ASA - CEO



Good morning. My name is Anette Olsen, and I'm the CEO of Bonheur. A heartly welcome to everybody for the first-quarter presentation.



Today, we will start, as usual, with our CFO, Richard Olav Aa, who will take us through the main figures. And then, we'll have the different responsible for the subsidiaries that will present their companies. So Richard?



Richard Olav Aa - Bonheur ASA - CFO



Thank you, Anette. And also, a warm welcome from me this morning.



The first-quarter results are characterized, but that we had some headwinds in the renewable energy segment; but still, a good result. But that is more or less compensated by strong results in the service segment and also a strong improvement in the cruise segment. So I think you should have that in your mind when we go through the numbers.



So starting here on the first slide, going to the right as a start. We had operating revenues close to NOK3 billion this quarter, which is an improvement of almost -- or more than NOK500 million from first quarter