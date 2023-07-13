Q2 2023 Bonheur ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Anette Sofie Olsen - Bonheur ASA - CEO & MD



Good morning and very welcome to our second quarter presentation for Bonheur ASA. And as usual, our CFO, Richard Olav Aa, will take you through the figures. We will then also have the CEOs for the daughter companies present their companies, and then we will finish off with the Q&As.



Richard Olav Aa - Bonheur ASA - CFO



Yes, Anette, thank you. And also, very good morning from me. Before we dig into the numbers, I would like to start saying that the second quarter results shows the benefit of having a slightly diversified portfolio. We have had seen some drop in the (technical difficulty) so that's now back to a kind of a more normal level. While on the other hand, we have seen strong improvements on the wind service side, which is really a buoyant market for the companies there; and also, a good recovery on cruise that's more than compensating the drop in sales in renewables earning.



So all in all, we have improved earnings compared to the second quarter last year. Although, it is thanks to a somewhat