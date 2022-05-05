Q1 2022 Boreo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / NTS GMT

Kari Nerg - Boreo Oyj - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to listen to the key highlights of Boreo Plc's Q1 2022. My name is Kari Nerg. I'm the CEO of the company. And together here with me today is our CFO, Aku Rumpunen, with whom we'll go through the key highlights and events of Q1 of the year.



In terms of agenda, I'll be first discussing and presenting the key highlights of Q1. Aku will then continue in further detail to our figures and numbers and also the performance of our businesses. And after the presentations, we'll be addressing any questions that you may have in the course of the webcast and the event. So you will be able to post any questions using the Q&A function that has been made available through the link, where you [reach us].



So starting first on the highlights of Q1. First of all, financial performance was in line with our expectations. We continued on the growth path, both in terms of our top line as well as profitability. We were -- we improved, in a timely manner, our financial position during the quarter. So we implemented and executed a hybrid bond in connection also