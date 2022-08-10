Q2 2022 Boreo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

Kari Nerg - Boreo Oyj - CEO



Good morning and welcome to listen to the Q2 2022 webcast of Boreo PLC. My name is Kari Nerg, the CEO of the company. And together with me here is Mr. Aku Rumpunen, our CFO, going through the key highlights and results of Q2 2022.



Agenda looks like follows. I'll be starting recapping the both strategic and financial highlights of Q2, as well as events after the period. Aku will then give a further and a more detailed look on financials on the group level, but also with regards to our businesses and financial standing of the company as of end of Q2 '22. (Operator Instructions)



So starting on with some highlights on the quarter. First of all, I would like to note that we have completed late yesterday evening the exit from our Russian operations. So we have sold our electronics component distribution businesses to management of YE Russia yesterday evening. So pretty much all the figures you will see throughout the presentation concern the continued operations without Russian operations which are classified in the Q2 report [only] as discontinued operations. So we