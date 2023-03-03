Q4 2022 Boreo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Kari Nerg - Boreo Oyj - CEO



Good morning from Vantaa, from the Boreo headquarter. And welcome to this webcast in which we will go through the Q4-'22 highlights, financial performance, and also discuss the financial performance of Boreo in the last couple of years. My name is Kari Nerg, I'm the CEO of the company, and Aku Rumpunen, our CFO. Mari is here together with me to discuss the reason we have facing in the ground.



Agenda looks like follows, so I'll be starting the webcast with deliberations on 2020-2022 developments in the company. Continue thereafter to '22 and Q4-'22 highlights. And thereafter, Aku will go through the best performance at group level in business areas in more detail. And after the presentation, we're happy to take questions that you can post by using the chat function that is available in the webcast link as well.



So welcome on board. First of all, I wanted to bring a couple of reflections to what has happened in the firm in the last three years. Those of you who have followed us in the last months and quarters are familiar with these slides, but nevertheless, I'm