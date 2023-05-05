Q1 2023 Boreo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Kari Nerg - Boreo Plc - MD & CEO



Good morning from the Boreo headquarter, and welcome to this webcast. Myself, Kari Nerg, the CEO of the company. Our CFO, Aku, will discuss the Q1 '23 highlights of the term.



Agenda briefly. First, I'll recap the key strategic and financial highlights of Q1. Then Aku will discuss the group-level financial performance, as well as the business area performance in more detail, and then we will take questions that the audience have as presented during the webcast. So please use the webcast function that is there in the platform made available if you have any questions.



Starting off with the highlights. So looking at briefly the quarter, so to summarize, it was a strong and the performance was expected as we went into the quarter. So I'm pleased to say that our operational performance, measured by operational EBIT, grew by 81% during the quarter, so EUR2.1 million operational EBIT.



Also, the margin improved from the previous year from 3.6% to 5.1%, mainly both -- the performance was supported, both by rather good organic growth in the businesses,