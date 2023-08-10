Q2 2023 Boreo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Kari Nerg - Boreo Oyj - CEO



Hey. Good sunny morning from the Boreo headquarter. And welcome to this session where myself, Kari Nerg, and our CFO, Aku Rumpunen, will discuss the developments of Boreo during the second half of '23.



Agenda as before in our webcast, so I will recap both strategic and financial highlights of the second quarter. And then, Aku will discuss the business performance group and business area company-specific work more in detail. And then, we will take at the end of the session, questions that you may have asked during the during the webcast, so please use the chat function made available for you.



So starting off in Q2. The Q2 was for us a decent quarter I would describe. Financial performance-wise, profitability was on a moderate level, EUR2.4 million of operational EBIT at the level of last year, 5.6%. Profitability margin is, I would call it a decent moderate performance from our current portfolio.



At the same time, the cash generation, I'm very pleased with that to see that the earnings and the return on capital mindset is rooting in the firm better