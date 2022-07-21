Q2 2022 Bossard Holding AG Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jul 21, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Daniel Bossard

Bossard Holding AG - Group CEO

* Stephan Zehnder

Bossard Holding AG - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Christian Obst

Baader Helvea SA - Analyst

* Marta Bruska

Berenberg Bank - Analyst

* Stefanie Scholtysik

Mirabaud Securities Ltd. - Analyst

* Andreas MÃ¼ller

ZÃ¼rcher Kantonalbank - Analyst

* Tobias Fahrenholz

Stifel Schweiz AG - Analyst



=====================

Daniel Bossard - Bossard Holding AG - Group CEO



Welcome to our semi-annual results conference call. Stephan Zehnder, our CFO, and I would like to guide you through the following agenda. It works. I will start with some highlights for the first half year 2022. Stephan Zehnder will then navigate through the financials before I will close with a strategic focus and outlook 2022.



So let me start with the