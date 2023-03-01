Full Year 2022 Bossard Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Daniel Bossard - Bossard Holding AG - Group CEO



Welcome to our annual financial analyst and media conference 2023, this time without breakfast, unfortunately. We are streaming this event, and we'll make it available later this afternoon.



Stephan Zehnder, our CFO; and I would like to guide you through the following agenda. I will start with some highlights 2022. Stephan Zehnder will then navigate through the financials, before I will close with a follow up on our Strategy 200 and an outlook for 2023.



So let me start with the highlights. The Bossard Group has cracked the CHF1 billion sales mark, closing with a record sales of CHF1.15 billion and an EBIT of CHF141.5 million. We successfully implemented a new group ERP system in Denmark and Sweden as the first two pilots.



Availability of products was provided throughout the crisis. We could always deliver thanks to our multiple sourcing strategy which we have been practicing for many years. We scaled our proven productivity services, namely Smart Factory Logistics and Smart Factory Assembly. These services were in special demand to