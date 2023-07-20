Half Year 2023 Bossard Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 01:20PM GMT

Daniel Bossard - Bossard Holding AG - CEO



Welcome to our summer announcement of our half-year results of the Bossard Group.



From an agenda perspective, we would like to guide you through the highlights 2023, give you a financial overview that will be done by Stephan Zehnder. I will then continue with the Strategy 200 progress and give you a bit of an update where we are, and then I go into an outlook for 2023.



So starting with the highlights for H1 2023, we dare say it's been a good first half year. I would say the second-best result in the Bossard history in terms of sales and EBIT compared to some peak years in the last two years, 2021 and 2022.



Obviously, as all the other industries, we have seen weakening in the last couple of months which is due to a destocking of our customers. So our customers have built up stock over the last years and namely, the last 12 months, and now are depleting some of their stock together with a general decline in the overall business development and this has led to a global demand normalization as we call it, again, after the peaks we have seen