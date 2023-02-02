Q4 2022 Boule Diagnostics AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jesper SÃ¶derqvist

Boule Diagnostics AB - CEO & Group President



=====================

Jesper SÃ¶derqvist - Boule Diagnostics AB - CEO & Group President



So good morning, everyone. My name is Jesper SÃ¶derqvist. I'm the CEO of Boule Diagnostics. Thank you for joining our call here. We will present our earnings results for the last quarter of 2022.



So 2022 has indeed been an eventful year with a lot of challenges but also a lot of opportunities. And I must say that towards the end of the year, I'm very pleased to see that we have progressed and had a number of milestones so that we can move into 2023 with full confidence.



So looking at some of the highlights in the last quarter, important to notice is that the testing at our installed base is back at the pre-pandemic levels so that our consumable sales remain stable and growing. In the fourth quarter, we saw a decline in number of sold instruments,