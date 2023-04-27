Q1 2023 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, a heartly welcome to the presentation of Pekao's results after Q1 '23. With us are CEO, Leszek Skiba; CFO -- and the COO and the Director of Analysis and Transactions. Over to Mr. President.



Leszek Skiba - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Heartly welcome, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we are presenting the results of Q1. We're very happy that not only can we display a net profit at a good level, but we have also maintained a fast pace of growth in the corporate segment in terms of the volumes and this high dynamic -- these high dynamics show that we are becoming that we're growing and that we are becoming a bank, which is providing more and more loans to our customers, especially in the corporate segment.



When it comes to enterprises, we are also growing in digital channels. The mobile application is being very successful. It's changing. My colleague will tell you more about it. But retail sales as also sales of the new accounts and the