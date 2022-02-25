Half Year 2022 Big River Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

James Bernard Bindon - Big River Industries Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Yes. Thank you, sir. So welcome, everyone. Thanks for joining today for our half year results. Clearly, it's a pretty busy reporting day today. And there's actually a couple of things going on around the world. So we certainly appreciate your time. I'm sure you want to keep an eye on the market, so we'll try and get through this presentation quite quickly.



Guys, I might just start on Page 3, which is the investor presentation that was lodged this morning. Look, just some slight tweaking of the way we're grouping the business, which I've got a couple of slides on during this presentation around a new 3-year strategy we put together. Obviously, very subtle changes. But just on Page 3 there, the 3 core divisions of our group, Formwork and Commercial, around 26% of our revenue there; Building Trade Centers, 44%; and the Panels division around 30%. I'll come back to that when I get to the strategy page, just highlighting some of the key changes we've put together as part of that 3-year vision.



Just on the segments,