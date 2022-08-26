Full Year 2022 Big River Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

James Bernard Bindon - Big River Industries Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to have John O'Connor joining us here today. You're going to mostly hear from me today given John only just started on Monday. He's our new CFO and Company Secretary. So I won't go through John's background. We put some details up on the ASX site in weeks gone past. But certainly great to have John join us here, and he's certainly available for any questions when we get to the end. But in the main, you'll be hearing from myself today.



So thanks for joining guys. We'll try and skip through pretty quickly, as we do. It's always a very busy reporting day. So I'll try and focus on the main points.



So just -- I'm working through the investor presentation that was uploaded this morning. So I'm