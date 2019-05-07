Q1 2019 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Thank you very much, and welcome to the presentation of Bravida's Q1 report of 2019. Today it's myself, Mattias Johansson, CEO, that will lead you through this presentation. And I also have support from IR, Peter NorstrÃ¶m, to answer your questions, if needed, today.



As usual, I want to take the opportunity to explain our risk profile on Slide 2. First, and important to remember, is that we have a very low customer concentration with more than 55,000 customers. Second, we have diversified end markets with many different types of customers in different markets and in many different locations. And last, we have small average contract size. Around 30% of our order is below SEK 1 million, and in total, around 70% are contracts below SEK 10 million in order value.

