Q2 2021 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Okay. Hi, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Q2 report for 2021. And I'm here today with, as usual, Ãsa Neving -- with Ãsa Neving, who will support me in this presentation and guide you through the financials.



So I think this has been a really good quarter. If you'll remember, last Q2, the Q2 last year was actually a really good, impressive strong quarter with 4% organic growth. So we have quite tough comps, but still we managed to beat Q2 last year on both sales as well as earnings. So I'm really pleased to see the development in this quarter. And this is something we will go deeper into on the coming slides and the coming 40 minutes.



The agenda today is that we start with our position in the Nordics. Then we take you through the Q2 results. And also, I will tell you about the performance in each country. And then in the end, we have a summary and a Q&A session. Very much as a normal presentation.



So starting with our position in the Nordic