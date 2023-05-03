Q1 2023 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bravida's Q1 Presentation for 2023. And as always, it is Asa Neving and myself, who will take you through this presentation.



So let's start. The agenda for today is the standard agenda, our position in the Nordic market, a deep dive into the numbers for Q1 then also I will take you through the different countries and then in the end, we will have a summary and a possibility for you to ask some questions.



So Bravida and our market position in the Nordic market. We are continuing on our growth journey, and we are actually close to SEK 28 billion company today, 13,000 employees is what it says on this slide, actually, we are close to 13,500 today, 91% of our customers is recurring, and we have 85% of all our orders below SEK 50 million. And as you know, we want to be a partner throughout the whole life cycle on the property from the design phase, installation, service, maintenance, et cetera, and want to be a partner for all our