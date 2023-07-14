Q2 2023 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Bravida's Second Quarter 2023. And as always, it's myself, Mattias Johansson, CEO, who is going to take you through the presentation together with...



Ãsa Neving, CFO.



Welcome. And yeah, let's start. And the agenda, the one of you have followed us for a while, recognize this. We start with our Nordic -- the position in the Nordic market, take you through the Q2 numbers. Asa will present different countries performances. And then we summarize and ask your questions.



So our position in the Nordics. We are continuing to grow our business. Today, we are 13,700 employees. We actually, after this quarter, have close to SEK 29 billion in sales. A