Q3 2023 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of the third quarter report of Bravida. And as usual, it's myself, Mattias Johansson, who will take you through this presentation together with my...
Ãsa Neving - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CFO
Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President
Welcome. And I think we start immediately. The agenda, our position in the Nordic market and then, of course, the Q3 numbers, et cetera. Also, we'll take you through the different countries. And then in the end, we will have a short summary and possibility for you to ask some questions.
We start with our position in the Nordic market, and we are still a growing company, close to 14,000 employees all over the Nordic and delivering service to a lot of different types of
