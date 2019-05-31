Iress Ltd to Acquire Quant House SAS Transcript

May 31, 2019 / 04:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the IRESS investor call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andrew Walsh, IRESS' CEO. Please go ahead.



Andrew Leslie Walsh - IRESS Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Andrew here. I'm joined by John on the call also.



So following our announcement of the acquisition of QuantHouse, we wanted to provide a brief overview and just an opportunity for any questions that may arise. So I'll do that now and we'll jump to Q&A.



All right, QuantHouse is a leading independent provider of market data and particularly in the low latency space. It also provides hosting infrastructure and trading services to largely buy-side clients around the world. It was founded 13 years ago by its current CEO, Pierre Feligioni, who will join IRESS as part of this transaction. The business has over 90 people with operations in Europe, North America and Asia and offices in each of those places. All the senior management team and employees have been retained