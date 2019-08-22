Half Year 2019 Iress Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Andrew Leslie Walsh - IRESS Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks for joining us this morning for the presentation of our half year result. I'm Andrew Walsh, the CEO. I'm joined by John Harris, our CFO.



I'll begin by firstly providing an overview of performance at both group and segment level and John will take further detail on the financial results before I conclude. We will then turn to an opportunity for questions.



So starting on Slide 8, before I move into the financial result. We've made good progress during the half on our strategic priorities. Client demand and delivery of our software and services remains strong as technology continues to play an increasingly important role in financial services businesses globally. Clients are particularly focused at this time on data and automation as they seek to meet regulatory requirements, drive business growth while also enhancing client and customer experience.



We've continued to deliver to large clients in the U.K., Australia and South Africa across private wealth, financial advice and in mortgages.



During this