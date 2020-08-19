Half Year 2020 Iress Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Andrew Leslie Walsh - IRESS Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks for joining us this morning for the presentation of IRESS' first half 2020 results. My name is Andrew Walsh, CEO of IRESS, and I'm joined this morning by our CFO, John Harris.



On today's call, we'll provide an overview of performance of the group and segment level. John will also provide further detail on the financial results, and we'll have an opportunity for questions at the end.



Before I turn to financial results, I'll briefly touch on how IRESS is successfully responding to COVID-19 on Slide 8. At the beginning of the pandemic, we resolved with our Board that paramount consideration would be the health and well-being of our people and ongoing client servicing. I want to pay special mention to the entire IRESS team who've worked