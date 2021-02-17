Full Year 2020 Iress Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Andrew Leslie Walsh - Iress Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks for joining us today and welcome to IRESS' 2020 Results Call. I'm joined by John Harris, our CFO.



We've released a new presentation to the ASX this morning. I'm conscious of your time, and I'll concentrate my remarks on the opening pages of the deck, and John will take you through the financials. We'll then open lines for questions you may have.



As well as reporting results and affirming growth strategies, the deck has more disclosure to give you a clearer view of the underlying business performance. We'll be highlighting pro forma results in constant currency as we did in the Q3 update. We're doing this because it strips away the noise of foreign exchange movements and the timing of acquisitions. There are 4 reconciliations in the appendix of the deck.