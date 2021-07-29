Iress Ltd Virtual Investor Strategy Day Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Andrew Leslie Walsh - Iress Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. My name is Andrew Walsh, I'm the CEO of Iress, and thanks for joining us today. Today we released an announcement regarding an indicative offer to acquire Iress. And what is to be said is included in that release, and there's nothing more that I can add here. Today, what we're here to talk about is our accelerated organic growth plans for our product and technology and its role in delivering great value to our clients, users and to Iress.



As we announced in June, we've been undertaking a review with a view to accelerating returns and increasing pace. This has been underway since the last quarter of 2020, with a new Chair elect, Roger Sharp, announced in February, who was appointed to that role in May.



Our intention has been to hold an Investor Day at or around our integration of software following the acquisition of OneVue that is today. Today, we'll cover plans to accelerate and set out our medium-term targets. We'll discuss the execution of our product and technology strategy and also the market