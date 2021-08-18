Half Year 2021 Iress Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Iress Limited 2021 Half Year Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andrew Walsh, Iress CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Andrew Leslie Walsh - Iress Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thanks for joining us today, and welcome to Iress' '21 first half results call. John Harris, our CFO, is also on the line with me. We released the presentation to the ASX. And as usual, I'll concentrate my remarks on the opening pages of the deck, and John will take you through the financials.
As you know, we held our Investor Day on July 29 where we pre-released the interim results, and so there are really no surprises here. But we do think it's worthwhile to recap on our growth strategy, affirm our financial targets and give you another opportunity for questions. Hence, the call today. And as we did in February, we've provided detailed disclosure in the pack. To give you a clearer understanding of the underlying business performance, we will be highlighting pro
