Full Year 2021 Iress Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Iress Limited 2021 Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andrew Walsh, CEO. Please go ahead.



Andrew Leslie Walsh - Iress Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks for joining us today, and welcome to Iress' 2021 Full Year Results Call. John Harris, our CFO, is on the line with me.



We've released a detailed presentation to the ASX this morning. And as usual, I will concentrate my remarks on this call to the opening page of the deck, and John will take you through the financials.



As we've done before, to give you a clear understanding of business performance, we'll be focusing predominantly on pro forma results and constant currency. There is a full reconciliation in the deck but, in simple terms, the pro forma numbers remove currency, material one-offs and assume that we've owned OneVue for the entire 2020 year the prior corresponding period. Following the presentation, we'll be please open the line for Q&