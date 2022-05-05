Iress Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Roger K. Sharp - Iress Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Roger Sharp, Chair of Iress Limited. It's 11:30, and I declare this Annual General Meeting open. Before we begin, I'd like to pay my respects to the traditional owners of the land on which we meet, the Wurundjeri people of the Eastern Kulin Nation. I noticed Andrew glancing over to make sure I got that right. I'd also like to pay my respects to their elders past and present and aboriginal elders of any other communities who may be here today.



As you know, today's meeting has been convened as a hybrid meeting. I thank you all for the time you've taken to join our meeting, either online or via the Computershare platform, or it be here with us at KWM's offices. And might I say how nice it is to meet with other humans in person after the last couple of years we've had.



For those of you attending in person, a quick word about emergency procedures, in the event that we should have an emergency. If you should have a bathroom emergency, you need to go out that way and straight ahead