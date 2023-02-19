Full Year 2022 Iress Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. It's a great pleasure to address investors on my first Iress results call and to present our results for the 2022 financial year. Before going into details of our performance, I'd like to talk about 2 things. First, my initial observations of Iress; and secondly, what you can expect to see over the coming months.



First, my observations. Since commencing as CEO in October, we have been conducting a thorough analysis of the company, assessing Iress' performance across geographic segments and the commercial and operating models that we have in place. We've brought in some external expertise to fast track this analysis. It's about developing the right models, right structures for the business going forward and choosing where and how we compete,