Iress Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Kelly Fisk - Iress Limited - Chief Communications & Marketing Officer



Well, welcome, everyone. Good morning. Thanks for joining us today. My name is Kelly Fisk, and I'm Iress' Chief Communications and Marketing Officer. It's my great pleasure to welcome you all here today for our Iress investor briefing.



Before I begin, I'd like to pay my respects to the traditional custodians of the land upon which we're meeting today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I'd also like to pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



We're very pleased to welcome you here to Iress' Sydney offices for those who are joining us in person and those who are joining us online. Today, we're going to spend the next couple of hours talking you through our strategic plans for the business. In a moment, I'll invite our Chair, Roger Sharp, up to the stage to provide some opening remarks before we hear from our CEO, Marcus Price, who will present a detailed briefing. We're also going to hear from our CFO, John Harris, as well as other members of the Iress management team.



As I said, we expect