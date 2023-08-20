Half Year 2023 Iress Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Marcus Colin Price - Iress Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks very much. It's a pleasure to address investors again and to present our first half results for the 2023 financial year. It's also my pleasure to introduce our new Group CFO, Cameron Williamson.



Before going into the details of our performance, I'd like to talk about my observations of where Iress, how the market is positioned in a particular experience of the markets at this point in time. And in particular, and crucially, how we're progressing against our transformation program. And I'll be referring quite frequently to our April 20 Investor Day just to bring you back to what our program is all about.



So moving on. First of all, there is very much a new, I guess, era of leadership in Iress at this point in time with the new CEO,