Preliminary Q4 2020 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this conference that will present the results of 2020 of mBank Group. The results will be delivered by Mr. Cezary Stypulkowski, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Andreas BÃ¶ger, Chief Financial Officer; as well as Mr. Marek Lusztyn, Chief Risk Officer. Marcin Mazurek, our Chief Economist, will present the macroeconomic overview.



You can use the chat field to include your questions. I will read them later. Cezary, the floor is yours.



Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much. Obviously, we will focus on the major developments related to 2020, more focusing on 2020 than just in the first quarter, unless there will be specific questions, which will be responded in the Q&A part.



I think the major message is that the bank has proven its operational strengths in 2020. And as you have seen already, I think, in our communique and which will be followed by our